Golden Knights take on the Kraken, look to continue home win streak

Seattle Kraken (34-35-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10…

Seattle Kraken (34-35-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Vegas has gone 38-26-17 overall with a 14-5-6 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 36-6-11 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle is 16-8-1 against the Pacific Division and 34-35-11 overall. The Kraken have conceded 251 goals while scoring 223 for a -28 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 28 goals and 44 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Bobby McMann has 29 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Brandon Montour has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Kraken: Joey Daccord: day to day (lower-body), Jared McCann: out (lower-body), Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body), Matt Murray: out (personal), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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