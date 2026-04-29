Golden Knights and Mammoth face off with series tied 2-2

Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10…

Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -165, Mammoth +139; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Brett Howden scored two goals in the win.

Vegas has a 39-26-17 record overall and a 21-13-9 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a +22 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 242 conceded.

Utah has a 22-18-3 record on the road and a 43-33-6 record overall. The Mammoth have a 43-11-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 39 goals and 34 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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