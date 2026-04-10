Gillespie and the Suns visit conference foe Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns (44-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (51-29, fourth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Phoenix Suns (44-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (51-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play.

The Lakers have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Los Angeles scores 116.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Suns are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Phoenix scores 112.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Lakers’ 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns allow. The Suns’ 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (48.5%).

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Suns won 113-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. James is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Suns. Gillespie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (rib), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Jaxson Hayes: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Suns: Devin Booker: out (ankle), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Jalen Green: day to day (knee), Jordan Goodwin: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.