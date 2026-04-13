Ghana turns to veteran Carlos Queiroz as coach just weeks out from World Cup

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — World Cup-bound Ghana appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new men’s national coach on Monday, less than…

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — World Cup-bound Ghana appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new men’s national coach on Monday, less than two months out from the tournament.

“Coach Queiroz begins work immediately,” the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.

Ghana opens its World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, then faces England outside Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The Black Stars also have warmups against Mexico on May 22 and Wales on June 2.

“This is not just another job — it is a mission,” Queiroz said in a statement on the GFA website. “And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of People.”

Queiroz was chosen from more than 600 local and foreign applications because of his extensive World Cup experience.

He qualified South Africa for the 2002 World Cup, guided his native Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and coached Iran at the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

Queiroz was most recently in charge of Oman, which failed to qualify for the World Cup. He stepped down three weeks ago.

He’s replaced Otto Addo, who was fired on March 31 after four straight losses in warmup games.

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