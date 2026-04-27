Galatasaray posts about ‘evil inside’ refereeing during key title race win over Fenerbahce

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish league leader Galatasaray posted on social media about referees and “the evil inside” at halftime of…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish league leader Galatasaray posted on social media about referees and “the evil inside” at halftime of a win against fierce rival Fenerbahce that all-but sealed another title.

“Despite these referees, we’re still leading 1-0,” Galatasaray posted in Turkish on its official X account during what would be a 3-0 win in the Istanbul derby Sunday.

“We see what you’re doing, your plans, the evil inside you,” the club wrote, adding on its English language account: “Don’t let the score distract you from the fact that TWO clear penalties for Galatasaray have been ignored by the referee and the VAR room in the first half.”

The in-game criticism came days after Galatasaray said it was suspending relations with the Turkish Football Federation in a dispute about picking referees for games.

The Gala-Fener rivalry is one of the most intense in world soccer though it has been one-sided on the field in recent years.

Sunday’s victory left Galatasaray seven points clear with three rounds left as it seeks a fourth straight league title. Fenerbahce has not been champion since 2014.

Galatasaray took the lead on Nigeria striker Victor Osimen’s goal in the 40th minute — after Fenerbahce missed a penalty — and then got its own spot kick in the second half. Barış Alper Yılmaz scored that in the 67th and Lucas Torreira added a third in the 83rd.

Fenerbache goalkeeper Ederson was sent off when the score was 1-0.

Complaints about referees and their integrity are common in the Turkish Super League.

Jose Mourinho, as Fenerbahce coach last season, was banned for four games by the federation for criticizing match officials.

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