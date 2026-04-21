Free beer and ice cream for fans as Bosnian soccer player heads to World Cup

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — It’s free beer and ice cream all round for German soccer fans as a forward on…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — It’s free beer and ice cream all round for German soccer fans as a forward on the Bosnian team heads to the World Cup.

Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirović promised drinks for the whole city if he made it to the World Cup with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

After Demirović and his national team stunned Italy to qualify, he’s now organizing the drinks — and ice cream for kids — as a thank-you to the fans who’ve supported him at club level.

“Taking part in the World Cup with the Bosnian national team means a vast amount to me and this summer a huge dream will be fulfilled,” Demirović wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Ahead of the playoff games I signaled there’d be drinks for the VfB (Stuttgart) fans if I really would be there at the World Cup. Now I want to keep that promise.”

Demirović said he’ll be handing out the beer personally for an hour next week at a spring festival in the city. He’s also arranging for an ice cream truck for children at a Stuttgart training session and making a donation to the club’s charitable foundation.

Demirović said last month he doesn’t drink alcohol himself because it “goes against my lifestyle,” in comments reported by German broadcaster SWR last month. “But I don’t want to be a party pooper for those who do like to drink it.”

Born in Germany of Bosnian heritage, Demirović has scored 12 goals in 32 games for Stuttgart this season. His team, which was only at the World Cup once before in 2014, has a favorable draw in Group B against Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

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