Flyers bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Flyers -121, Penguins +101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flyers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the 10th time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 3-2.

Philadelphia has a 15-11-5 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 43-27-12 record overall. The Flyers have a +one scoring differential, with 240 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Pittsburgh is 15-7-9 against the Metropolitan Division and 41-25-16 overall. The Penguins have a 43-8-9 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 26 goals with 41 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony Mantha has 33 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, five penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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