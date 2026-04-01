Flames look to break road losing streak, visit the Golden Knights

Calgary Flames (31-35-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-16, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10…

Calgary Flames (31-35-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-16, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Vegas Golden Knights looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Vegas has an 11-5-5 record in Pacific Division play and a 33-26-16 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 32-6-10 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 31-35-8 record overall and a 12-7-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames are 22-7-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 6-3. Mikael Backlund scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has scored 24 goals with 31 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Backlund has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Joel Hanley: out (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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