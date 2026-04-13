Fiorentina beats Lazio to allay relegation fears in Serie A

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina beat Lazio 1-0 and moved eight points clear of the Serie A relegation zone on…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina beat Lazio 1-0 and moved eight points clear of the Serie A relegation zone on Monday.

Fiorentina’s season-best five-game unbeaten run lifted Paolo Vanoli’s men above Cagliari into 15th place.

Robin Gosens got the only goal in the 28th minute when he headed home a cross from Jack Harrison, the winger on loan from Leeds United.

Lazio lost for the first time since March 1. Lazio dominated the match, particularly in the first half. It remained in ninth place.

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