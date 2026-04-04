FanDuel Promo Code for Final Four Games Gets $3,000 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of the Final Four, especially when it delivers heavyweight matchups like tonight’s clashes between the Illinois Fighting Illini and UConn Huskies, alongside the Michigan Wolverines battling the Arizona Wildcats. By activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer here, new players exclusively can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days if their daily qualifying wagers happen to lose. You don’t need a code when you sign up below.

This unprecedented flexibility means we can use this daily no-sweat protection on today’s marquee college basketball games, as well as the title matchup on Monday.

Best FanDuel Promo Code for Final Four Games

Here is a quick overview of the current FanDuel welcome offer. Claiming this bonus is incredibly simple and gives you extensive coverage for the final games of the NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

If you are a new customer looking to get a piece of tonight’s blockbuster college basketball slate, there has never been a better time to sign up. By claiming this FanDuel promo code offer, new players unlock some incredible value: you get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days.

The mechanics of this welcome offer are designed for maximum flexibility. Once your new account is created, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. This means if your qualifying college basketball bet comes up short, you are covered with a bonus bet refund of up to $300 each day.

How to Use Your FanDuel Promo for the Final Four

Now, let’s get into the trenches. Here is a look at the consensus odds for tonight’s college basketball schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Illinois Fighting Illini vs UConn Huskies ILL -136 / CONN +114 CONN -2.5 (-118) / ILL +2.5 (-103) 139.5 (O -110 / U -109) Michigan Wolverines vs Arizona Wildcats MICH -125 / ARIZ +104 MICH -1.5 (-111) / ARIZ +1.5 (-109) 157.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Two No. 1 seeds made the Final Four, and they play each other on Saturday night. The Michigan Wolverines are slightly favored against the Arizona Wildcats.

When I am breaking down this game, I’m looking right at the star power. Michigan’s offense leans on the elite production of forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who is averaging an incredible 21.0 points, 7.25 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting a highly efficient 59.2% from the field during the NCAA Tournament. Arizona counters with a dynamic scoring duo in Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Let’s break down the math so you can see your potential pay day. If you are placing a $10 wager on this heavyweight showdown:

Moneyline: A $10 bet on the favored Wolverines (-125) nets $8.00 in profit (total payout $18.00). Backing the underdog Wildcats (+104) wins $10.40 (total payout $20.40).

A $10 bet on the favored Wolverines (-125) nets $8.00 in profit (total payout $18.00). Backing the underdog Wildcats (+104) wins $10.40 (total payout $20.40). Spread: Laying the points with Michigan -1.5 (-111) yields a profit of $9.01. Alternatively, taking the points with Arizona +1.5 (-109) pays out $9.17 in winnings.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Score $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets

Claiming this lucrative offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to get started. Here are the simple steps and details we need to follow to secure ten straight days of no-sweat betting action:

Create an Account: New users simply need to register here and set up their new FanDuel sportsbook account.

New users simply need to register here and set up their new FanDuel sportsbook account. Daily Rewards: Once you are signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days.

Once you are signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. Bet Flexibility: Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager.

Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Refund Limits: If your qualifying bet happens to lose, you get a second chance. You are covered with a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token.

If your qualifying bet happens to lose, you get a second chance. You are covered with a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token. Payout Timeline: Any eligible refunds will be credited to your account as bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settlement.

Any eligible refunds will be credited to your account as bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settlement. Expiration: Keep an eye on the clock—No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt. Make sure to log in daily so you do not miss out on your chance to place a no-sweat wager.

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