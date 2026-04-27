FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus as NBA, NHL Playoffs Continue

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the latest FanDuel promo code offer, new users have the chance to get $250 in bonus bets for all of the postseason action in the NBA and NHL tonight. A winning $5 wager will unlock the reward. Just click here to sign up for this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer Details

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer requires minimal effort, allowing you to focus your energy on the slate rather than complicated registration hurdles. Here is a quick breakdown of the terms:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 27th, 2026

By opting into this promotion, new FanDuel customers can secure a massive $250 return in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager that grades as a winner. You can place this initial qualifying wager on the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, or any other market.

A significant advantage of this welcome bonus is the strict absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. This provides the ultimate flexibility in your betting strategy. You can opt for a high-probability outcome by backing a heavy moneyline favorite to drastically increase your chances of unlocking the $250 bonus, or you can take a calculated risk on a plus-money underdog to pair the bonus bets with a larger immediate cash payout.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -3.5 (-106) / ORL +3.5 (-114) DET -166 / ORL +140 214.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -11.5 (-104) / PHX +11.5 (-118) OKC -560 / PHX +420 214.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN +11.5 (-112) / DEN -11.5 (-108) MIN +385 / DEN -500 223.5

The Thunder enter as massive 11.5-point favorites against the Suns tonight, anchored by elite offensive efficiency and the dominant usage rate of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has been torching opposing defenses this postseason, averaging a staggering 34.7 points, 8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game on 54.1% shooting from the floor. Conversely, the Suns will require maximum output from Devin Booker, who is currently generating 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in this series, if they hope to execute a home upset.

Bonus Postseason Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA slate commands significant betting volume, the postseason action extends to the ice. Bettors searching for additional value can also look to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. If you prefer the high-variance environment of playoff hockey, your $5 qualifying wager can seamlessly be deployed on either of these critical matchups to unlock your $250 in bonus bets.

Flyers @ Penguins

Golden Knights @ Mammoth

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign Up For $250 Bonus

Claiming this promotional value is a streamlined process. Notably, no promo code is necessary to unlock the bonus. Follow these exact steps to prepare your bankroll:

Register and Sign Up: Navigate to the FanDuel sportsbook platform and complete the registration fields to create your verified new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5.

Remember, there is no odds limit for this initial wager, granting you the strategic freedom to play it safe with a heavy favorite or hunt for a maximum cash payout by backing an underdog.

If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets. All users who successfully win their initial wager will receive these bonus funds within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement.