Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Celtics-76ers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can cash in on the NBA Playoffs by signing up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Set up a new account and place a $20 bet on any game to get $200 in FanCash. Click here to start the registration process.







There are a few different state-specific offers, but the most popular option is the $200 bonus. New players can start betting on the NBA, NHL, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and start with a $20 bet. This will unlock $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY) Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 24, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take a closer look at the state-by-state breakdown for these Fanatics Sportsbook offers:

Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) $1,000 in Bet Matches (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

(NY Only) Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

FanCash will provide new players with tons of options. Use this FanCash to make bets on the NBA or apply it to exclusive merch on the Fanatics Sportsbook store. This promo offers maximum flexibility for sports fans.

NBA Playoffs Preview

The first round of the NBA Playoffs has been tighter than anyone anticipated. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the NBA action, but it all starts with these sign-up offers. Take a closer look at the way each NBA Playoff series currently stands:

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Series Tied 1-1)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets (Lakers Up 2-0)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Series Tied 1-1)

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic (Series Tied 1-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns (Thunder Up 2-0)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Hawks Up 2-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets (Timberwolves Up 2-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (Cavaliers Up 2-1)

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. In fact, players can skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. After reaching a registration landing page, provide basic identifying information in the required fields.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $20. From there, place a $20 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport to unlock this $200 in FanCash. That is all it takes to cash in on this Fanatics Sportsbook offer.