Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to capitalize on tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash over the course of your first 10 days within the app. Click here to sign up and wager on games like Magic vs. Pistons tonight to start locking in your FanCash.

This offer is unique because you can use FanCash in multiple ways. One way is as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Alternatively, you can put your FanCash to use on the Fanatics site to buy official fan gear.

The way you lock in your FanCash is by betting up to $100 for each of your first 10 days after signing up. The amount you wager will be matched in FanCash. The NBA delivers three games to bet on tonight, giving you a logical starting point for your offer. First, the Pistons will try to keep their season alive against the Magic in Game 5 tonight. Then, the Raptors vs. Cavaliers game will determine who takes a 3-2 lead into Game 6. Lastly, the Rockets will try to extend their season once again in Game 5 against the Lakers. If you prefer the NHL, you have three playoff matchups to consider tonight, too. Betting up to $100 on Canadiens vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Flyers or Mammoth vs. Golden Knights. Sign up now to start taking advantage of your welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook before tonight’s games start.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For NBA, NHL Postseason Games

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Details Verified April 29th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

When you get started with your offer, you will have plenty of flexibility with your initial bet. As an example, let’s say you want to bet on the Pistons tonight. If you are interested in betting on the Pistons moneyline, you can simply bet $100 on that market to get your first $100 in FanCash. However, you are not required to bet the full amount. Something like a $75 or $50 wager will give you that much in FanCash.

Fanatics NBA Wednesday Playoff Odds

Before you place your initial wager to start getting your FanCash, it is a good time to take a look at the basic betting markets for tonight’s matchups:

Magic: +10 (-110) / +290 / O211.5 (-110)

Pistons: -10 (-110) / -375 / U211.5 (-110)

Raptors: +9 (-110) / +290 / O216.5 (-110)

Cavaliers: -9 (-110) / -375 / U216.5 (-110)

Rockets: +4.5 (-110) / +150 / O208 (-110)

Lakers: -4.5 (-110) / -180 / U208 (-110)

Any of these betting markets can be used to unlock your FanCash tonight. Just bet any amount up to $100 to get your desired amount. You can also take advantage of squad bets, a unique part of the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Build a four-leg player prop parlay tonight and collect a winning payout even if one of your legs does not hit.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

Create your new profile here. You will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. There is no need to input a code, as clicking one of our links will automatically attach the offer to your new account. From there, just make your initial deposit. This will set you up to place your initial bet and unlock your desired amount of FanCash tonight.