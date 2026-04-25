Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Knicks Hawks, Nuggets-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you will be able to secure a $1,000 bet match offer that you can start using for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. This comes in the form of 10 $100 bet matches for your first 10 days within the app. With a loaded slate tonight, you can click here and gear up with this lucrative offer.

For your first 10 days after signing up, you will be able to wager up to $100 on any market. The amount you wager will be matched with FanCash. This can be used in multiple different ways. This first way is as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook. Or, you can use your FanCash to purchase official team grear from Fanatics.

A lot of attention will be on today’s NBA action, specifically the Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. Both the Knicks and Nuggets came in favored to win their series, but both are currently down 2-1 in their series and look to avoid the dreaded 3-1 series deficit. Elsewhere, the Stanley Cup Playoffs delivers a few exciting matchups, too. It starts with the Hurricanes trying to close out a sweep over the Senators. We also have two more matchups with Stars vs. Wild (Stars lead 2-1) and Penguins vs. Flyers (Flyers lead 3-0). No matter what game you are interested in betting on, you will be able to use your welcome offer to maximum value.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Details Verified April 25 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

The key part of this offer that you should remember is that you have to sign on each of your first 10 days after registering. Each of those 10 days, you will have the flexibility to wager up to $100 for each of your first 10 days. Any losing bet will trigger a FanCash refund to your account. As mentioned above, you will have plenty of ways to make the most of any FanCash you receive from this offer.

Fanatics NBA Promo Today

As an example, let’s say you think the Knicks will get a win to even up the series at 2-2 tonight. In this scenario, you will have the flexibility to wager up to $100. This will make use of your first FanCash no-sweat token. Although you can wager the full $100, you are not required to. For example, if you bet $75 on the Knicks to beat the Hawks, you will either collect a winning payout, as normal, or get your $75 stake returned in FanCash. The same goes for if you want to bet on any other game tonight. No matter the contest you are interested in, this offer is simple to put to use.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign Up For $1,000 FanCash Offer

Click here to go to the registration page. There, you will just have to input basic identifying information, like your name, birth date, mailing address and more, to create your account. From there, you will have to make your first deposit with a secure payment method. Just make sure your first deposit is enough to cover the amount you want to risk for your first wager. Come back each of the first 10 days after you register to make use of your no-sweat tokens.