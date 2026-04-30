Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a great way to get ready for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. As the playoffs heat up, you can lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash over the course of your first 10 days after signing up. Click here to get started.

Fully capitalizing on this offer requires you to sign in each of your first 10 days within the app. After you sign up, you will have the ability to get up to $100 in FanCash depending on the amount you risk with your first wager. Bet any amount up to $100 and get that matched in FanCash. This process repeats for nine more days.

You will have multiple ways to put your FanCash to work. One way is to use your funds as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Or, you can use your FanCash to buy gear, like a jersey for your favorite player, from Fanatics. Tonight, we have three NBA Playoff matchups to go alongside two Stanley Cup Playoff games. Whether you are interested in betting on a game like Celtics vs. 76ers or Stars vs. Wild, you will be eligible to unlock your FanCash. Sign up now before the games start to maximize this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For NBA, NHL Tonight

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics User Offer $1,000 FanCash Offer Details Verified April 30th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s go through an example of how you might want to unlock your FanCash tonight. We will use the Celtics vs. 76ers game as an example. We will say that you want to bet on the Celtics to get the win and advance to the second round. You are free to bet the full $100 on the Celtics moneyline. This will release the full $100 in FanCash to your account for the day. However, you are afforded the flexibility to wager a lesser amount, if you desire. As an example, a $75 Celtics moneyline bet will give you that much in FanCash.

NBA Squad Bets With Fanatics

One of the best parts of the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the ability to construct squad bets for tonight’s NBA games and more. We will go through an NBA example, but you can make squad bets for the NHL postseason and MLB games, too. For the NBA tonight, you will have to make a four-leg player prop parlay to make your squad bet. If one of your legs falls short, you will still be able to collect a winning payout. These squad bets are a great way to enhance your viewing experience for the playoffs.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

To get started, you will have to click here or any of the other links we have provided on this page. Go through these steps to set up your profile: