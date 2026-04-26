Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus fir Celtics-Sixers, Lakers-Rockets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a great way to get in on the action for today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. You will have the ability to lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash for the first 10 days after you click here and sign up.

This offer incentivizes you to sign in each of the first 10 days after you register your new account. For each day, you will be able to wager up to $100 on any game and get your stake matched in FanCash. This comes at a perfect time as both the NBA and NHL postseasons are heating up.

With your FanCash, you can either take it and put it back into the sportsbook, essentially using it as bonus bets, or use it to buy official gear from Fanatics. Much of the attention will be on the NBA today with four crucial Game 4s. It starts with Cavaliers vs. Raptors, followed by Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, Celtics vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Rockets. We also have four Stanley Cup Playoff games with Sabres vs. Bruins, Avalanche vs. Kings, Lightning vs. Canadiens and Oilers vs. Mammoth. Whether you are a basketball fan, hockey fan or even a baseball fan, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is eligible for use.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: 10 x $100 FanCash Offer

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Let’s go through an example of how you might want to put this offer to work. A lot of attention will be on Game 4 of the Celtics vs. 76ers series. Boston leads 2-1, but the games have been competitive, with the Celtics narrowly coming out on top in Game 3. Perhaps you think the 76ers will get a win to even up the series before heading back to Boston for Game 5, but you do not want to wager the full $100. If you bet something like $75 on the 76ers moneyline, you will have that much in FanCash credited to your account. This works the same way for if you are interested in any other NBA, NHL or MLB game today and over the course of your first 10 days within the app.

NBA Sunday Odds With Fanatics Sportsbook

Before you sign up, let’s take a look at the odds for today’s NBA games:

Cavaliers: -3.5 (-110) / -170 / O220.5 (-110)

Raptors: +3.5 (-110) / +140 / U220.5 (-110)

Spurs: -5.5 (-110) / -215 / O218.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-110) / +175 / U218.5 (-110)

Celtics: -7 (-115) / -285 / O214.5 (-110)

76ers: +7 (-105) / +230 / U214.5 (-110)

Lakers: +5 (-110) / +160 / O208 (-110)

Rockets: -5 (-110) / -195 / U208 (-110)

Any of these betting markets will work to put your first $100 FanCash bet match to use.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign Up For $1,000 FanCash Offer

Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is a simple process. You will just have to click here or on any of the other links on this page. To create your account, you will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, birth date, mailing address and more. There is no need to memorize a code, as clicking one of our links will automatically pair the offer to your account. From there, just make a deposit and then bet any amount up to $100 to get your first wager matched in FanCash.