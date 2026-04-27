Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 FanCash Bonus For Pistons-Magic, NHL, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWith the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, you will have the ability to lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days within the app. For tonight, you will have the ability to get up to $100 by betting up to that amount on any NBA or NHL postseason game. Click here to get started. The way this offer works is you will be able to wager up to $100 on any market for your first 10 days. For each wager, you will get the amount you stake matched in FanCash. You can put your FanCash to work either as bonus bets or as funds to buy official team gear from Fanatics. We have plenty of options tonight between the NBA and NHL. The NBA delivers three games to bet on with Pistons vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Suns and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. The NHL provides two games to look into with Flyers vs. Penguins and Golden Knights vs. Mammoth. Any of these games will work to put your first $100 FanCash bet match to use from this offer. Just make sure that you keep signing back in for your first 10 days and place a bet of any amount up to $100. Altogether, you will have had the opportunity to get up to $1,000 for your first $10 days after signing up.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 FanCash Offer
|Chalkboard Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Chalkboard User Offer
|$100 deposit match bonus + free pick
|Details Verified
|April 27, 2026
|Offer Confirmed By
|WTOP
Fanatics NBA Monday OddsBefore you sign up, it is a good idea to take a look at the basic betting markets (spread, moneyline, total) for tonight’s games:
- Pistons: -3.5 (-110) / -155 / O214.5 (-110)
- Magic: +3.5 (-110) / +130 / U214.5 (-110)
- Thunder: -10.5 (-115) / -500 / O213.5 (-110)
- Suns: +10.5 (-105) / +370 / U213.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves: +11.5 (-110) / +390 / O222 (-110)
- Nuggets: -11.5 (-110) / -525 / U222 (-110)