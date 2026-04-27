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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 FanCash Bonus For Pistons-Magic, NHL, MLB Games

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With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, you will have the ability to lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days within the app. For tonight, you will have the ability to get up to $100 by betting up to that amount on any NBA or NHL postseason game. Click here to get started.
The way this offer works is you will be able to wager up to $100 on any market for your first 10 days. For each wager, you will get the amount you stake matched in FanCash. You can put your FanCash to work either as bonus bets or as funds to buy official team gear from Fanatics. We have plenty of options tonight between the NBA and NHL. The NBA delivers three games to bet on with Pistons vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Suns and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. The NHL provides two games to look into with Flyers vs. Penguins and Golden Knights vs. Mammoth. Any of these games will work to put your first $100 FanCash bet match to use from this offer. Just make sure that you keep signing back in for your first 10 days and place a bet of any amount up to $100. Altogether, you will have had the opportunity to get up to $1,000 for your first $10 days after signing up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 FanCash Offer

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP
New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick
Details Verified April 27, 2026
Offer Confirmed By WTOP
One of the best parts of this offer is the flexibility that it provides. Even though you can get $100 in FanCash, you do not have to wager that full amount. As an example, let’s say you are interested in betting on the Pistons vs. Magic game. If you think the Pistons will get a win to even up the series, you can bet something like $50 on the Detroit moneyline. That will secure $50 in FanCash for you to use in the way you desire. This works the same for each of the first 10 days after you sign up.

Fanatics NBA Monday Odds

Before you sign up, it is a good idea to take a look at the basic betting markets (spread, moneyline, total) for tonight’s games:
  • Pistons: -3.5 (-110) / -155 / O214.5 (-110)
  • Magic: +3.5 (-110) / +130 / U214.5 (-110)
  • Thunder: -10.5 (-115) / -500 / O213.5 (-110)
  • Suns: +10.5 (-105) / +370 / U213.5 (-110)
  • Timberwolves: +11.5 (-110) / +390 / O222 (-110)
  • Nuggets: -11.5 (-110) / -525 / U222 (-110)
You can utilize any of these markets to trigger your first FanCash bet match. Whether you are betting on the Pistons to even up the series at 2-2 with a win tonight or think the Nuggets will extend their series in light of the injuries the Timberwolves are dealing, you have an easy route to unlocking your desired amount in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

To go to the registration page, just click here or on any of the other links we have provided on this page. There, you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. The best part is you do not have to input any code. Just clicking on one of our links will automatically attach this offer to your account. From there, just make a deposit, which will enable you to place your first bet and start locking in your FanCash.

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