Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code will give you a chance to lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash. It starts with tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games, as you can bet up to $100 on any matchup and get that much in FanCash. Click here to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 FanCash Offer Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Details Verified April 28th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s go through your potential first wager for tonight’s game. We expect the Hawks vs. Knicks game to get a lot of attention, so let’s use that for this example. Maybe you think the Knicks will take a 3-2 lead by getting a win at home tonight. If you want the full $100 in FanCash, just wager that amount on the Knicks moneyline. However, a great part of this offer is the flexibility. If you do not want to bet the full $100, you can still stake a lower amount, such as $50, to get that much in FanCash credited to your account.

The way this offer is structured, you will have to sign in each of your first 10 days after registering your new account to get the $1,000 in FanCash. Each of those 10 days, you will have the ability to wager up to $100 and get that amount matched. When you receive your FanCash, you will have two ways to put it to use. One is as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook. Or, you can use your FanCash to purchase official gear, like a hat for your favorite team, from Fanatics.

The NBA games tonight are headlined by Game 5 of Hawks vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The first-round series is tied at 2-2 coming off of the Knicks’ Game 4 win on Saturday. We also have 76ers vs. Celtics and Trail Blazers vs. Spurs. The Celtics and Spurs each lead their series 3-1 and can advance with wins tonight. If you are more interested in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you can also look into matchups like Bruins vs. Sabres, Wild vs. Stars and Ducks vs. Oilers.

Squad Bets With Fanatics Sportsbook

One of the unique parts of the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the availability of squad bets. The way this works is you construct a four-leg parlay for tonight’s NBA playoff games. These squad bets give you a layer of protection. If one of your legs does not hit, you will still collect a win. As an example, you can construct a squad bet like this:

Jalen Brunson over 26.5 points vs. Hawks

Victor Wembanyama over 25.5 points vs. Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 made threes vs. 76ers

Nickeil Alexander-Walker over 2.5 made threes vs. Knicks

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Process

Create your new account by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will be required to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. This will automatically secure the offer, as long as you clicked on one of our links on this page. From there, you will just have to make your initial deposit and then make your first wager to start locking in your FanCash with this offer.