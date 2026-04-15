Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash for NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer in time for Wednesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament games. New players can qualify for $200 in FanCash by placing $20 in bets. Click here to redeem this offer.







We expect to see a lot of interest in the two NBA Play-In Tournament games on Wednesday night — Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors. With that said, Fanatics Sportsbook has options on the MLB games this week as well.

Click here to sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $20 to get $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY) In-App Promos Profit Boosts for the NBA, college basketball, NFL, NHL, UFC and More Sports Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 15, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are different offers based on your state. Take a look at the specific state-by-state breakdown:

Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) $1,000 in Bet Matches (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

(NY Only) Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

These offers provide players with maximum flexibility on Fanatics Sportsbook. Start betting on the NBA, MLB, NHL, tennis, golf or any other sport this week.

How to Register With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these offers. Instead, follow these simple steps to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process. This will redirect you to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make an initial cash deposit.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a first bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament or any other sport.

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Preview, Odds

Wednesday features two games with a collection of sad-looking teams. The Sixers are without Joel Embiid as he recovers from appendix surgery. Meanwhile, the Magic look like a team that wants the season to end yesterday.

As for the Western Conference, the underachieving Clippers will face Stephen Curry and a bunch of guys. We would love to see Curry and Kawhi Leonard turn back the clock with a thrilling game, but there is no guarantee that happens. Take a look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads on these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):