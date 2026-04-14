Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs

More than a decade into the return of a division-focused playoff format, the arguments persist about whether it is the…

More than a decade into the return of a division-focused playoff format, the arguments persist about whether it is the best thing the NHL can do to determine a Stanley Cup champion.

For three years in a row from 2016-18, Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins faced Alex Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals in the second round and each time the winner of that series hoisted the Cup. Edmonton and Los Angeles met in the first round four years in a row from 2022-25.

This time, it’s the stacked Central Division drawing the attention. Colorado is the top seed in the West while Dallas and Minnesota have for months been on a crash course to start the playoffs against each other. That means that one of the top seven favorites — and one of the seven best regular-season teams — will be gone by Round 2.

“If you could pick, obviously you’d rather not do that,” Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger said. “But it’s kind of the hand you’re dealt and it hopefully makes it all the more fun.”

From the format to a change brought on by a new collective bargaining agreement, there are plenty of rules to know about once the 16-team field opens play:

How the NHL’s playoff format works

Since realignment in 2013-14, the league has returned to the format that was all the rage in the 1980s and early ‘90s days of the Patrick, Adams, Norris and Smythe divisions. Exceptions were made in 2020 to complete the playoffs during the pandemic and in ’21 when U.S.-Canada border restrictions led to an entire season of divisional play.

The top teams in the Eastern and Western conferences face the second wild card team, with the other division winner going up against the first wild card. In all the divisions — the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific — the second seed plays the third seed.

Because of that, only one of the Avalanche, Stars and Wild can reach the West final. The path through the Atlantic is treacherous for Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Montreal.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has defended the format and says it delivers the best first round in sports and helps deliver competitive races down the stretch. Critics say it guarantees that some of the league’s top regular-season teams are eliminated before what would be compelling conference championship showdowns.

“We had matchups decided last year the last day of the season,” Bettman said. “If you’re looking for stories, if you’re looking for intrigue, if you’re looking to be entertained, this format works for you.”

How the playoff salary cap works

There were years of complaints about teams stashing players on long-term injured reserve through the end of the regular season only to bring them back early in the first round.

The new labor deal includes a playoff salary cap for the first time. Until now, the cap went away entirely in the playoffs.

It is a factor this time, though it comes with a twist. Unlike during the season, when the entire roster has to fit under the $95.5 million ceiling, teams only have to make sure the lineup of 18 skaters and two goalies dressed is cap compliant; as many as 5-20 players on the roster but not playing on any given night do not count against the cap.

The league added a playoff cap calculator to its front office app to assist general managers and their staffs with the process. Each will need to submit its game roster to NHL Central Registry prior to puck drop to make sure the combined salaries don’t go over the limit.

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