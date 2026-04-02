Ex-Liverpool and Belgium goalie Simon Mignolet retiring at season’s end

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Former Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will retire at the end of the season. Mignolet’s…

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Former Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will retire at the end of the season.

Mignolet’s current team, Club Brugge, said his final game will be on May 24 at home against KAA Gent on the final day of the Belgian league playoffs.

“The end result is not completely in my control, but my commitment, willpower and determination will be there every day until my very last moment at Club Brugge,” the 38-year-old veteran said. “There are still 10 important games ahead of us with one clear goal, to become champions.”

Mignolet retired from international soccer in 2023. He played 35 times for Belgium, featuring at three World Cups and two European Championships.

Mignolet joined Brugge in 2019 after a six-year spell with Liverpool that included more than 200 appearances for the Reds and a Champions League title as a backup to Alisson Becker. He also played for St. Truiden in Belgium and Sunderland.

Local media reported Mignolet will start a new career in September in a management role at the Belgian Football Association.

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