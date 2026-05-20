BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build our bankrolls for the highly anticipated Western Conference Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By signing up here with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500, new users can secure one of the premier welcome offers in the sports betting industry.

If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the offer is simple: bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. For those of us in all other legal U.S. online sports betting states, we get a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. It’s the perfect time to get off the sidelines and back into the game.

Using the BetMGM Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When I’m handicapping the board, having the right bonus structure completely changes my betting strategy. Here is exactly how we can use these two unique offers.

If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. The strategy here is straightforward: place a modest $10 initial wager on the Spurs or Thunder.

Because you must win that bet to claim the $150 in bonus bets, my recommendation is to find an angle or a moneyline favorite you feel highly confident in. If that first bet is graded as a win, BetMGM credits your account with a nice payday of $150 in bonus bets to use on future playoff action.

For eligible sports bettors residing in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 activates a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This is where we can afford to take a slightly bigger swing. This promotion provides a safety net for your very first wager. You can comfortably place a larger initial bet on this game knowing that if your prediction falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Thunder Look to Bounce Back in Game 2

The Spurs drew first blood by taking Game 1 on the road, meaning the stakes are exceptionally high tonight. The Thunder are desperate to defend their home court and even the series before heading to Texas.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +203 -251 Total Points Over 216.5 (-111) Under 216.5 (-109)

Whenever we look at a playoff matchup, digging into the situational trends is a must. The San Antonio Spurs have been incredibly dangerous as a live dog, outright winning their last four games when listed as an underdog. Furthermore, San Antonio is an impressive 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games against opponents with a winning record.

On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder present a formidable challenge on their own floor. Even after dropping Game 1, they boast a stellar 13-2 home record over their last 15 games when facing opponents with a winning record.

Looking at the series history and offensive metrics, San Antonio set the pace with a 122-115 victory in Game 1. Both squads have posted elite efficiency ratings throughout the 2025 postseason, with the Spurs holding a 15.5 Net Rate and the Thunder closely trailing at a 14.8 Net Rate. We are looking at two highly efficient scoring units clashing in a Western Conference showdown where every possession matters.

Guide to Register with the BetMGM Promo Code

Activating your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps, and we’ll be ready to tackle the betting board together:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the correct promo code for your location. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use the code TOP150. For eligible users in all other participating states, enter the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to officially activate the promotion.

Once those steps are completed, your account is fully funded and your promotional offer is live.

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