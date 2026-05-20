Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 NBA Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using our the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a phenomenal welcome offer: an instant $20 bonus just for signing up and making a $10 deposit, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Register here to claim this $120 bonus before Game 2 between the Spurs and Thunder.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for New Users

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

For new Sleeper customers looking to get in the trenches with me for tonight’s Spurs vs. Thunder game, this welcome offer is the perfect bankroll booster. When you sign up and make that crucial first-time deposit of at least $10, you automatically get a $20 bonus. But Sleeper doesn’t stop there—they’re also matching 100% of your first deposit up to $100. If we max this out, we’re talking about $120 in total bonus funds ready to deploy on all the action at Paycom Center.

Just make sure you are a brand-new customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and are physically located in a participating state. Once you’re cleared, you’ll be ready to build some winning entries.

Fantasy Totals for the Spurs-Thunder

Now, let’s get into the strategy. I’m looking at the entry lines for this Thunder vs. Spurs clash, and there are some prime spots to target. We want to move past the simple stuff and look at the player props where we can really find an edge. Here is the morning line for tonight’s biggest stars:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 7.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 2.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 4.5 4.5

When handicapping this board, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander immediately jumps out with a massive 28.5 points projection. But here’s the reality: he’s facing a San Antonio Spurs unit that is playing lockdown basketball, boasting an elite 15.5 net rating and a dominant 53.6% team rebounding percentage. With those efficiency numbers, I’m fading the public.

On the flip side, we have Victor Wembanyama sitting at 25.5 points and a towering 13.5 rebounding line. The Thunder are no slouches, carrying a formidable 14.8 net rating of their own, but Wemby’s sheer offensive volume is too good to pass up. Even against a sturdy defensive front, I love targeting his points over.

Finally, keep a close eye on De’Aaron Fox. His points line is set at 15.5, but he’s currently questionable (Day-to-Day) with an ankle injury. Even if Fox manages to suit up for San Antonio tonight, that lingering injury is a major red flag for his minutes and effectiveness.

Guide to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting started is simple, and I want to make sure you maximize this offer before tip-off. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus:

Create an Account: Register here . You’ll need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, you must enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to key in this exclusive welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Use one of Sleeper’s secure methods to make your first-time deposit. A $10 minimum is required to trigger that instant $20 signup bonus.

Remember, Sleeper only matches your very first deposit. If you just drop in the $10 minimum, you get the $20 flat bonus plus a $10 match. It’s a fine start, but if you want to chase that maximum $120 value, you should consider a first-time deposit of $100. That gives you the full $100 match, plus the $20 signup bonus.

You don’t have to go all the way to $100—if $50 is more your speed, Sleeper matches that $50 (giving you $70 total in bonuses).