ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 theScore Bet Reset for NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with ESPN BET promo code WTOP and create an account on theScore Bet. This is an opportunity to start with a $1,000 first bet reset on the NBA Play-In Tournament. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but the same great sign-up offer is still on the table. Click here to start signing up.

This is the perfect time to sign up and start reaping the rewards on theScore Bet. Create a new account and lock in this $1,000 bet reset before checking out everything else available in the app. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers tip off their 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on April 15, make sure you have the right promotional details. Fans catching the action can reference the table below to understand the current sign-up offer:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 15, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers, the welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, simply place your first cash wager on any available game or market and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses. You do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Magic +1.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 220.5

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Magic +1.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 220.5 Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers: Spread: Clippers -5.5 (-110) / Warriors +5.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 220.5

The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid as he works his way back from appendix surgery. That means Tyrese Maxey (28.3 PPG) and Paul George (17.3 PPG) will both need to shoulder the scoring load.

Additionally, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry offers an intriguing look in the playmaking department. Curry’s consensus assists prop is set at just 3.5, with the over sitting at -130. However, during the regular season, Curry demonstrated significant distribution capabilities, dishing out 4.7 assists per game. Coupled with his massive 32.5% usage rate, Curry should have ample opportunities to eclipse his assists prop as he orchestrates the offense against the LA Clippers.

How to Register With ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming your bonus for the NBA Play-In Tournament is a straightforward process. Whether you want to wager on the Philadelphia 76ers protecting their home court or the Orlando Magic looking for a massive road win on April 15, follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer: