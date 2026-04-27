Espanyol draws again as winless run grows to 16 games

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol’s winless run extended to 16 games after drawing at home with Levante 0-0 in La Liga…

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol’s winless run extended to 16 games after drawing at home with Levante 0-0 in La Liga on Monday.

Manolo Gonzalez’s side was poor in a match against the league’s second-from-bottom club.

Visiting Levante had the better of the exchanges and Espanyol’s Marko Dmitrovic was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers, and he was lucky that a fierce late strike from Tyrhys Dolan came back off the bar after it slipped through his hands.

Espanyol was not helped by the late dismissal of Pol Lozano, who received two yellow cards in two minutes. The midfielder replaced Urko Gonzalez in the 85th minute but was back in the changing rooms three minutes later after committing two silly fouls.

The draw means Espanyol has not picked up three points since Dec. 28 when it beat Athletic Bilbao.

Levante was two points from safety.

Only six points separate the nine teams from 11th to 19th place.

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