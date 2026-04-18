England thrashes Scotland as record Murrayfield crowd watches a Women’s Six Nations rout

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — England thrashed Scotland 84-7 at Murrayfield and France put down Wales 38-7 at Cardiff Arms Park…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — England thrashed Scotland 84-7 at Murrayfield and France put down Wales 38-7 at Cardiff Arms Park in sun-drenched Women’s Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

The only two unbeaten teams after two rounds remained on track to meet in a Grand Slam decider in the last round in Bordeaux in a month.

Ireland could yet spoil France’s chances when they play in Clermont-Ferrand next weekend after beating Italy by a record 57-20 in Galway.

The tournament continued to draw record crowds. The 30,498 at Murrayfield was the biggest standalone crowd in Scottish women’s sports history.

England 84, Scotland 7

England’s 35th successive test victory was expected but not the scoreline.

The English were rusty in beating Ireland 33-12 at Twickenham last weekend. Injuries then stripped them of three more World Cup winners this week. Back-rower Abi Burton had to lock for the first time, 19-year-old back-rower Demelza Short debuted, and Emma Sing got a shot at fullback, bumping Ellie Kildunne to the wing.

They unleashed a clinic: 12 converted tries from 18 visits to the Scotland 22.

No. 8 Maddie Feaunati was a relentless dynamo, the player of the match, supported by Sadia Kabeya, prop Maud Muir on the occasion of her 50th test, slick scrumhalf Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, captain Megan Jones and Sing.

The tries were shared by 10 players including Kildunne, whose brace gave her 50 in 59 tests, former captain Marlie Packer’s 53rd, and for other replacements Sarah Bern, Mia Venner and Haineala Lutui.

“That was a special performance,” England coach John Mitchell said. “There’s been a lot of moving parts over the last few weeks, with some serious injuries.”

England is the only team in Six Nations history to score 80+, and for a seventh time. This was the fourth highest tally and third 80-pointer against Scotland.

“Where we are in our cycle, England aren’t a team that we are ready to compete with,” Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm said. “We created some pretty cool chances but we didn’t stop them enough times.”

France 38, Wales 7

France wondered how it could be 7-7 at halftime.

Ironically, France had to lose two players to fire up. Prop Yllana Brosseau was sin-binned for giving away four penalties in the first 14 minutes, and moments later scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon Sansus joined her for collapsing a Welsh rolling maul and conceding a penalty try.

France’s 13 played tighter and scored through lock Madoussou Fall Raclot. For the rest of the half Wales was disciplined and tough defensively.

But the resistance was broken after halftime. France captain Manaé Feleu finished a break by Aubane Rousset. Then when Wales’ Gwen Crabb was yellow-carded, Bourdon Sansus set up Léa Murie’s try and touched down untouched herself within five minutes.

The score blew out with a late brace for wing Anaïs Grando in her second test.

“We need to better prepare our starts,” Fall Raclot said. “We’ve had two close games now and that can’t happen again. We were able to talk to each other, get back together, and in the end we got the job done.”

Ireland 57, Italy 20

The Irish rebounded from a uptight opening performance against England with a dazzling effort in their first test in Galway. They attracted 9,206 to Connacht’s 12,500-capacity stadium.

Winger Beibhinn Parsons, who made her Ireland debut at 16 in 2018, took the chance to play a first test at her home ground by grabbing a hat trick of tries. Fellow wing Robyn O’Connor, from the sevens program, scored on debut, the bonus-point fourth try in just the 23rd minute.

No. 8 Aoife Wafer, last year’s Six Nations MVP, overcame her quiet start to the championship with an impressive 12 carries, eight tackles, one turnover and a try in a 53-minute shift.

Ireland led 45-10 at halftime. Italy rallied for a four-try bonus point but nine-try Ireland beat its previous high against Italy, 54 a year ago.

Coach Scott Bemand turned his attention to toppling France in France for the first time next Saturday.

“There are some things to tidy up from today but if we get those bits right we know we can put in a performance to compete with the French,” Bemand said. “We think we are getting better.”

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