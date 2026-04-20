All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 72 46 20 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 72 46 20 3 3 98 231 175 Maine 72 42 21 6 3 93 223 177 Adirondack 72 37 24 10 1 85 213 216 Reading 72 36 26 8 2 82 199 205 Trois-Rivieres 72 35 30 3 4 77 207 203 Worcester 72 35 30 5 2 77 196 213 Norfolk 72 30 38 4 0 64 211 250 Greensboro 72 19 46 6 1 45 184 276

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 72 49 13 7 3 108 245 142 South Carolina 72 45 23 1 3 94 223 204 Atlanta 72 44 23 4 1 93 209 182 Savannah 72 35 33 3 1 74 209 208 Jacksonville 70 27 32 8 3 65 178 230 Orlando 71 29 37 4 1 63 181 223 Greenville 71 27 35 7 2 63 188 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 70 45 17 10 0 100 250 189 Toledo 72 43 17 7 5 98 253 198 Bloomington 72 38 30 2 3 79 228 222 Indy 72 33 28 10 1 79 183 193 Kalamazoo 72 36 30 3 3 78 228 246 Cincinnati 72 35 32 4 1 75 217 248 Iowa 72 24 40 5 3 56 188 252

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 72 55 12 3 2 115 255 159 Allen 72 43 23 6 0 92 268 209 Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219 Tahoe 72 35 30 4 3 77 257 260 Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255 Rapid City 72 29 36 6 1 65 223 261 Tulsa 72 29 38 5 0 63 196 255 Wichita 72 25 35 7 4 62 198 239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk 6, Greensboro 3

Atlanta 5, Greenville 3

Worcester 4, Adirondack 3

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Bloomington at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

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