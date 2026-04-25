Ducks host the Oilers with 2-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -136, Ducks +113; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Ducks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 7-4.

Anaheim has a 17-11-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 43-33-6 record overall. The Ducks have a -23 scoring differential, with 265 total goals scored and 288 conceded.

Edmonton has a 41-30-11 record overall and a 17-9-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have allowed 265 goals while scoring 282 for a +17 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has scored 41 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has 21 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (hand), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Jason Dickinson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Henrique: out (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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