Ducks and Oilers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -133, Ducks +112; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won 6-4 in the previous meeting. Cutter Gauthier led the Ducks with two goals.

Anaheim has gone 43-33-6 overall with a 16-11-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a 39-13-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton is 17-8-3 against the Pacific Division and 41-30-11 overall. The Oilers have a 40-10-8 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 29 goals and 37 assists for the Ducks. Gauthier has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 48 goals and 90 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Jason Dickinson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Henrique: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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