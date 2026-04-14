Dominic Smith has 4 RBIs, including go-ahead 3-run double in 8th to help Braves beat Marlins 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning as part of a four-RBI night,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning as part of a four-RBI night, and the Atlanta Braves rebounded from a four-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Tuesday.

Atlanta trailed 4-0 in the second inning and 5-3 in the eighth when Drake Baldwin singled off Pete Fairbanks (0-1) leading off, Mike Yastrzemski singled with two outs and Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch.

Smith pulled a cutter that landed on the warning track in left-center for his third hit. Smith, who drove in Atlanta’s first run with a second-inning single, is batting .395 with 15 RBIs.

Baldwin had two hits and drove in a run, giving him 18 RBIs, and Matt Olson played in the 800th consecutive game, the 11th-longest streak in major league history

Robert Suarez (2-0) allowed Otto Lopez’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 100th save with the Braves, his third this season.

Agustín Ramírez hit a sacrifice fly in the first, and Connor Norby and Jakob Marsee hit run-scoring singles in the second around Graham Pauley’s RBI double off Reynaldo López, who allowed five hits and three walks in five innings.

Atlanta closed to 4-3 in the third on RBI doubles by Baldwin and Olson against Max Meyer, who allowed five hits in five innings.

Pauley’s double went off the right-field wall, and Ronald Acuña Jr. threw to second where shortstop Mauricio Dubón relayed to catcher Drake Baldwin, who tagged out Javier Sanoja.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 1.02) opposes Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14) in the series finale Wednesday.

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