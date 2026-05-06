Hurricanes take 2-0 series lead into game 3 against the Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -164, Flyers +138; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

Philadelphia has gone 43-27-12 overall with a 16-12-6 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 38-7-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 53-22-7 overall with a 22-4-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 26-9-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 26 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored eight goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.9 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Owen Tippett: day to day (undisclosed), Noah Cates: day to day (lower body), Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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