Dodgers take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-4, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-4, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 6.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 7.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -292, Rockies +234; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 4-3 record at home and a 7-13 record overall. The Rockies have gone 4-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles is 15-4 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Dodgers have a 13-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 8 for 30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has a .412 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and five home runs. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 40 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .291 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: day-to-day (hand), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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