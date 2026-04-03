Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar headed to injured list with fractured right wrist

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar was placed on the injured list Friday with a fractured right wrist…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar was placed on the injured list Friday with a fractured right wrist after getting hit with a pitch during Thursday’s 17-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The 23-year-old hit the first homer of his career in the third inning — a solo shot to left field — but was hit on the wrist by Osvaldo Bido in the seventh. Lawlar was in obvious pain, but stayed in the game to run before being taken out for a defensive replacement in the eighth.

Lawlar is considered one of the D-backs’ top young players and looked as though he might be primed for a breakout season after getting six hits in his first 18 at-bats.

The D-backs called up catcher Adrian Del Castillo to take Lawlar’s place on the roster. Arizona also called up right-hander Taylor Rashi and designated veteran right-hander Joe Ross for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.