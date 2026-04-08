Diamondbacks look to stop road skid, take on the Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (7-4, first in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (7-4, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -139, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to stop a four-game road slide when they play the New York Mets.

New York has a 7-4 record overall and a 3-1 record in home games. The Mets have a 5-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 0-4 record in road games and a 5-6 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 4-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with three home runs while slugging .667. Juan Soto is 11 for 31 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas has a double, a triple and a home run for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 10 for 33 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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