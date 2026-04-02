Diamondbacks host the Braves on 3-game home win streak

Atlanta Braves (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 1.50 ERA,…

Atlanta Braves (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, three strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -119, Diamondbacks -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Arizona had an 80-82 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Atlanta went 76-86 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.5 last season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Del Castillo: 10-Day IL (calf), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.