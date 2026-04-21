Cubs play the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (8-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 7.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago has an 8-5 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 3-4 record on the road and an 8-14 record overall. The Phillies have a 5-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with six home runs while slugging .526. Nico Hoerner is 14 for 45 with a double, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Justin Crawford leads the Phillies with a .283 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, seven walks and two RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12 for 35 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (back), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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