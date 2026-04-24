Cubs place left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on injured list, 8th pitcher to get hurt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Friday, the eighth pitcher to be injured this season.

The Cubs also transferred right-hander Porter Hodge to the 60-day injured list while infielder Scott Kingery was designated for assignment.

The Cubs selected the contracts of infielder Nicky Lopez and right-hander Vince Velasquez from Triple-A Iowa.

Thielbar is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.12 ERA in 11 appearances. He was removed from Thursday’s game against Philadelphia after facing just one batter.

“We think it’s on the mild side,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He has had this injury before, I think it was ’22 he had it. I think it’s probably a less severe version of that.”

Hodge is recovering from Tommy John surgery after originally being placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain on March 22.

The 31-year-old Lopez is from Naperville, about 35 miles west of Chicago. He played for the crosstown White Sox last year, batting .241 with a homer and 21 RBIs in 124 games.

Velasquez is 38-51 with a 4.88 ERA in 191 games with Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego, the White Sox and Pittsburgh since 2015.

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