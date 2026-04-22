Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd returns after being sidelined by biceps strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Matthew Boyd returned on Wednesday night, and he was grateful to get the ball for the Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Matthew Boyd returned on Wednesday night, and he was grateful to get the ball for the Chicago Cubs once again.

Everything else can wait until later.

Boyd pitched 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball in Chicago’s 7-2 victory over Philadelphia. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained left biceps.

“I don’t think Matt was super sharp, but no walks … that’s still good on the ledger, for sure,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He did a nice job after the second. He got stuck a little bit in the second. He got ahead of hitters still. He just kind of let some hitters back in the count.”

Boyd had a 0-2 count on Edmundo Sosa in the second before it went to 3-2, and Sosa drove in Philadelphia’s first run with an RBI double.

Boyd allowed five hits and struck out five in his third start of the season. He threw 84 pitches, 56 for strikes.

“I think there were some chances to put guys away 0-2, you know, sooner than I did,” Boyd said. “To me, that’s some of the things that we could probably get a little bit sharper on.”

Chicago posted its eighth straight victory. It’s the longest winning streak for the team since it also won eight in a row from July 21-29, 2023.

“When you go on these win streaks, it’s a product of just everybody doing their thing,” Boyd said. “It’s special. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

The 35-year-old Boyd was activated from the 15-day injured list and reliever Luke Little was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Boyd started on opening day against Washington, allowing six runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in a 10-4 loss. But he rebounded with a strong performance against the Los Angeles Angels on April 1, striking out 10 in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-2 victory.

He made one rehab start with Iowa, allowing three runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Javier Assad was recalled from the minors when Boyd went on the IL on April 6. Counsell said Assad will work out of the bullpen now that Boyd is back.

Boyd agreed to a $29 million, two-year contract with Chicago in December 2024. He went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts last year, making the NL All-Star team and helping the Cubs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.