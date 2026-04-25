Cricket fans to be allowed to attend the Pakistan Super League final on May 3

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Spectators will be allowed to attend the Pakistan Super League final after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Spectators will be allowed to attend the Pakistan Super League final after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a request from franchise owners, a top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also interior minister in the government, wrote on social media that Sharif has “graciously approved” the presence of fans at the May 3 final in Lahore.

Pakistan’s biggest sports spectacle of the year started behind closed doors late last month with fans asked to stay home because of soaring fuel prices related to the Iran war.

Pakistan’s government had urged people to restrict travel and to work from home because of rising fuel prices and Naqvi had said it wouldn’t be right to have 30,000 fans attending cricket matches every day while the government is asking the public to stay home.

The PCB also reduced the number of PSL venues from six to two as part of austerity measures, but barred spectators from PSL games at Lahore and Karachi.

Naqvi said while Sharif was inclined to permit fans, the prime minister emphasized that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts underway to minimize fuel consumption.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, Multan Sultans and three-time champions Islamabad United have already qualified for next week’s playoffs ahead of the final.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars, first-timers Hyderabad Kingmen and Karachi Kings are still in the running to secure the fourth playoff spot.

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