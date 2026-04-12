Columbus takes on Boston after Coyle’s 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (43-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (40-28-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6…

Boston Bruins (43-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (40-28-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -142, Bruins +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Boston Bruins after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Columbus is 40-28-12 overall and 20-11-8 at home. The Blue Jackets have a 37-4-9 record in games they score at least three goals.

Boston is 43-27-10 overall and 15-16-9 in road games. The Bruins serve 12.1 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting. Pavel Zacha led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Blue Jackets. Coyle has three goals over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 69 assists for the Bruins. Zacha has scored seven goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out for season (shoulder).

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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