College Baseball Notebook: Offensive powerhouse Georgia Tech continues dominant run through ACC

No team in college baseball had a better week than Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets beat SEC-leading Georgia 14-4 at…

No team in college baseball had a better week than Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets beat SEC-leading Georgia 14-4 at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park on Tuesday and then took three from Wake Forest for a third straight ACC home series sweep, a first for the program since 1997.

Their 36-7 record is the best in program history after 43 games, and their 19-5 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference games is their best after 24 games. They lead North Carolina by two games.

“This team continues to pave their path here and do some things that haven’t been done in awhile,” coach James Ramsey said, adding that he admires how his players power through fatigue and other adversity to put their best effort on the field every game.

That was quite apparent Saturday when the Yellow Jackets won 14-11 after erasing a 10-0, second-inning deficit. They were trailing 11-3 in the fifth when freshman Cooper Underwood came on in relief. Underwood, drafted in the 12th round by Milwaukee last year, allowed no hits over five shutout innings as the Tech rallied.

“The look in his eye was a little different,” Ramsey said. “He was a guy who said, ‘I’m going to make sure I’m applying pressure instead of having pressure applied to me.’”

Tech had to come from behind in its other two wins over the Demon Deacons, 6-5 on both Friday and Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets have posted seven sweeps, their most since 2010, largely because of a prolific offense that is on track to set school records with its scoring average of 10.6 runs per game, .354 batting average, .468 on-base percentage and .618 slugging percentage.

Jarren Advincula, sixth in the country with a .428 batting average, leads a group of seven players hitting over .350.

In the polls

UCLA (39-4) remains the consensus No. 1 team after taking two of three against Sacramento State. The Bruins on Tuesday visit UC Santa Barbara, which beat the Bruins 4-0 in Los Angeles on April 14, and travel to Michigan State this weekend.

North Carolina (36-8), which won two of three at Duke, is No. 2 by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. Georgia Tech is third by D1Baseball while Texas (32-9) remained No. 3 by Baseball America after winning two of three at Vanderbilt. The Longhorns host No. 10 Mississippi State this weekend.

First woman to pitch in D1

Brown’s Olivia Pichardo, who in 2023 became the first woman to play in a Division I baseball game, achieved another milestone when she became the first to pitch in a D1 game.

It happened Saturday when she came on with two outs in the ninth inning. She threw two pitches, with the 16-4 victory over Cornell ending when Tyler Beaulieu grounded out to shortstop.

Pichardo, listed as an outfielder and pitcher, made the team as a walk-on in the fall of 2022. She appeared in one game each of her first two seasons. She grounded out as a pinch-hitter in 2023 and was hit by a pitch and scored in her only plate appearance in 2024. She had three at-bats over three games in 2025, striking out twice and flying out. Saturday was the only time she’s been on the field this season.

Cleanup spot

Kansas is on the cusp of cracking the top 10 in the major polls after sweeping Kansas State on the road for the first time since 1963. The Jayhawks (33-11, 17-4) have won six consecutive Big 12 series for the first time in school history and lead the conference by three games. … Stanford’s Rintaro Sasaki hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning for a 7-4 win over Florida State, completing the Cardinal’s first ACC sweep since March 2025 and first home series win over a top-10 opponent since 2021. … UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky, the projected No. 1 pick in the MLB draft, homered four times over four games last week after totaling three in his previous 20 games since March 17.

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