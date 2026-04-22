Cleveland visits Toronto with 2-0 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Thursday, 8…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -3; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 115-105 on Monday, led by 30 points from Donovan Mitchell. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 26.

The Raptors have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 7-4 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 9.0.

The Raptors average 114.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.7% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 23.6 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Thomas Bryant: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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