Cleveland, Toronto tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:30…

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 215.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 93-89 in the last meeting on Sunday. Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 23 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 20.

The Cavaliers have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is fourth in the NBA averaging 119.5 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Raptors are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.8 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 17.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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