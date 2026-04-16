Chris Wood leaves Forest game with knee problem in blow to New Zealand ahead of World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was forced out of Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal game against Porto…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was forced out of Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal game against Porto with a knee injury in what also could be a concern for New Zealand’s World Cup plans.

The New Zealand captain was struck on the right knee by Jan Bednarek’s high kick, which resulted in a red card for the Porto defender in the eighth minute.

Wood, who only recently returned from a six-month absence because of a knee injury, had played on before needing treatment in the 15th minute. He was then substituted off.

The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately clear.

The 34-year-old Wood scored 20 goals last season for Forest, which is in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

New Zealand plays in Group G at the World Cup in two months. The “All Whites” are scheduled to face Iran, Egypt and Belgium.

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