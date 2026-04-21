Chase DeLauter’s bases-loaded triple helps Guardians rally for 8-5 victory over Astros

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase DeLauter hit a bases-loaded triple down the left-field line in the eighth inning as the Cleveland…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase DeLauter hit a bases-loaded triple down the left-field line in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 8-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The Guardians’ rally spoiled a milestone night for Houston’s Jose Altuve, who became the third player in franchise history to reach 2,000 career games. Altuve, the fifth active player in the majors to reach 2,000 games, went 0 for 5 and is hitless in 10 at-bats in the series.

The Guardians trailed 4-3 with one out in the eighth when DeLauter lined a fastball from Bryan King on a 2-2 count that went down the left-field line. Brice Matthews tried to make a diving stop on the ball, but it was beyond his glove and dropped before rattling into the left-field corner. Angel Martínez, Bryan Rocchio and Steven Kwan scored as DeLauter slid into third with his first career triple.

The hit also snapped an 0-for-12 skid for DeLauter, who had five home runs in his first eight games, but was mired in a 7-for-50 slump before the extra-base hit.

The triple was part of a six-run eighth for the Guardians, who have won four of six on their homestand. Rocchio had an RBI base hit, extending his hitting streak to eight games and Kyle Manzardo had a two-run single.

Peyton Pallette (1-1) got the win for Cleveland and Houston’s Enyel de los Santos (0-1) took the loss.

Martínez homered in the second inning to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead. George Valera put the Guardians on the board in the first with an RBI single.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez drove in three runs, including a bases-loaded, two-run single during a three-run fifth inning.

Matthews and Carlos Correa also had RBI base hits for the Astros, who fell to 2-10 on the road.

Up next

The series wraps up Wednesday afternoon with Houston RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 7.20 ERA) facing Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (0-2, 4.81 ERA).

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