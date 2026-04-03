Charlotte faces conference rival Indiana

Indiana Pacers (18-58, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (41-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Indiana Pacers (18-58, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (41-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -15.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Charlotte in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Hornets are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Pacers are 14-33 against conference opponents. Indiana is 6-34 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets average 116.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 120.7 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Hornets allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won 133-109 in the last matchup on Feb. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Coby White is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jay Huff is averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 blocks for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 121.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 34.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: PJ Hall: out (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: day to day (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (back), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Jarace Walker: out (back), Pascal Siakam: day to day (knee), Aaron Nesmith: out (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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