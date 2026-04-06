Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Michigan vs. UConn Entries

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New users looking to jump into the action and find some serious value can use our Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick for the Michigan vs. UConn game tonight.







This welcome offer is the perfect way to instantly build your bankroll ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated college basketball matchup between the Michigan and UConn.

To receive the maximum value of the bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit of $100. Please note that this generous deposit match and free pick promotion is available strictly for new users only, making it the ideal time to sign up and secure your bonus before tip-off.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for Michigan vs. UConn Bonus

Before making your picks for tonight’s Michigan vs. UConn matchup, make sure you have all the essential details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Chalkboard promo code and offer details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer is the perfect tool to maximize your edge on the upcoming Michigan vs. UConn matchup. By utilizing promo code WTOP, your initial account funding will be met with a 100% deposit match of up to $100, instantly doubling your bankroll to attack the consensus lines. Beyond the matched funds, this promotion comes with a unique free pick that allows you to take a featured player to go over just 0.5 points. Because a single point secures a win for that selection, it essentially serves as a free pick to anchor your college basketball prop ticket.

Whether you want to build an entry around the Wolverines’ shooting efficiency or the Huskies’ dominant scoring, these bonus tools provide tremendous value right out of the gate. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Bonus on Michigan vs. UConn

If you are looking to put your promo to work on player props, tonight’s Eastern Time matchup features plenty of top-tier talent with intriguing totals. When looking for market inefficiencies, we put a lot of stock in finding props that don’t accurately reflect seasonal workloads. Below are the seven players with the highest consensus point total over/unders for the game:

Player Point Prop Yaxel Lendeborg 14.5 Tarris Reed Jr. 13.5 Aday Mara 13.5 Alex Karaban 11.5 Elliot Cadeau 11.5 Morez Johnson Jr. 11.5 Braylon Mullins 11.5

When digging into the statistics, several of these marquee names present massive value and are well-positioned to hit the over on their current point props.

For UConn, it does stand to reason that Tarris Reed Jr. has an exceptionally appealing prop at just 13.5 points. Through five NCAA. Tournament games this year, Reed is averaging a dominant 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor. Similarly, we’re seeing an inefficiency with Alex Karaban, whose prop is set at just 11.5 points despite averaging 16.0 points per tournament contest and seeing a massive 36.6 minutes of floor time.

On the Michigan side, Yaxel Lendeborg leads the board with a 14.5-point total. The Wolverines star has been wildly efficient this tournament run, shooting 60.4% from the field and 56% from three-point range, which translates to an impressive 19.0 points per game. Finally, Aday Mara is another Wolverine to watch closely. Listed at 13.5 points, the center is currently averaging 16 points on a blistering 65.4% shooting percentage in just 24.4 minutes per game in the NCAA Tournament.

How to Claim the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your 100% deposit match is a quick and straightforward process. If you are ready to get in on the action for the Michigan vs. UConn game, follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus: