Celtics begin playoffs against the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Sunday, 1…

Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -12.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers to start the Eastern Conference first round. Boston and Philadelphia tied the regular season series 2-2. The Celtics won the last regular season matchup 114-98 on Monday, March 2 led by 27 points from Jaylen Brown, while Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points for the 76ers.

The Celtics are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.4 boards. Nikola Vucevic leads the Celtics with 8.4 rebounds.

The 76ers are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 16.9 fast break points per game. VJ Edgecombe leads the 76ers averaging 8.0.

The Celtics average 114.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 116.1 the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.2% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 28.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 18.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: day to day (finger), Sam Hauser: day to day (back), Hugo Gonzalez: day to day (foot), Payton Pritchard: day to day (foot), Jayson Tatum: day to day (injury management), Derrick White: day to day (knee), Neemias Queta: day to day (toe), Jaylen Brown: day to day (achilles).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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