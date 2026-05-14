DraftKings Promo Code for PGA Championship Gets $100 Bonus Instantly

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of this weekend’s PGA Championship by activating the latest DraftKings promo code. By signing up for a new account and placing a simple $5 wager on the action on the links, you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets no matter how your chosen golfer performs on the course.

This promotion ensures that new players can secure a guaranteed bankroll boost to use throughout the rest of the tournament just by locking in an initial bet on any player in the field.







DraftKings Promo Code for the PGA Championship

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this generous welcome offer provides an immediate bankroll boost for the golf major.

To qualify, simply register for a new account, deposit funds, and place a $5 minimum qualifying wager on the upcoming PGA Championship—or any other eligible sporting event on the slate.

As long as your initial qualifying wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what the outcome of your bet is.

Whether the golfer you back wins the tournament, misses the cut, or finishes somewhere in between, your bonus is completely guaranteed.

The $100 reward is conveniently paid out as four individual $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your wagers across multiple rounds, matchups, or different betting markets.

Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you will have up to a week to use them on the golf action before they are removed from your account.

Use DraftKings Promo Code on the PGA Championship

The golf world turns its attention just outside of Philadelphia this weekend, as the prestigious Aronimink Golf Club plays host to the PGA Championship. With the world’s best players navigating the challenging layout, the stakes could not be higher as they look to secure a major championship victory and hoist the historic Wanamaker Trophy.

PGA Championship Favorites & Analysis

Bettors analyzing the field will find a highly compelling mix of established superstars and early surprises for this weekend’s clash at Aronimink Golf Club. Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the clear favorites to dominate the leaderboard. Meanwhile, veteran Justin Rose is widely considered a top contender to make a serious run at the title.

The early action on the course has already shaken up the live betting markets, with Stephan Jaeger, Bud Cauley, and Cameron Smith all off to impressively fast starts. This mix of heavy pre-tournament favorites and surging early leaders highlights just how razor-thin the margins are in this highly contested major championship, providing plenty of intriguing angles for bettors looking to utilize their welcome bonus.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the PGA Championship is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, there is absolutely no promo code necessary to enter when signing up. Just follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process by signing up as a new user on DraftKings. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information—such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age requirement. Make a Deposit: Once your new account is verified and active, head over to the cashier section. You will need to make a minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods, such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place Your Wager: Navigate over to the PGA Championship betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on your preferred golfer, or any other eligible sporting event. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your $5 wager wins or loses, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

By completing these easy steps, you will instantly boost your bankroll with $100 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the tournament action.