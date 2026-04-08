Carolina visits Chicago after shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-36-14, in the Central Division) Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-36-14, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after the Hurricanes knocked off the Boston Bruins 6-5 in overtime.

Chicago has a 28-36-14 record overall and a 13-16-8 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have a 23-7-8 record when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 50-22-6 overall and 21-12-4 in road games. The Hurricanes have conceded 230 goals while scoring 276 for a +46 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilya Mikheyev has scored 16 goals with 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Lardis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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